Hospital driver arrested for allegedly stealing eight boxes of medical gloves on his day off

Durban: KZN police have confirmed that a 57-year-old man has been arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen goods. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, on Wednesday afternoon police officers responded to a report of a vehicle offloading goods into another car at Sulzer Place in Phoenix, KZN.

“Upon arrival police noticed a white van driving away from a red vehicle. Police officers intercepted and searched the red vehicle. “Eight boxes with gloves were found in the boot. A 57-year-old man was arrested on the scene for possession of suspected stolen goods.” According to Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA, officers on patrol noticed a red VW Polo and a white Ford Ranger bakkie with Department Of Health branding parked alongside each other at approximately 2.07pm.

“The branded bakkie sped off upon noticing approaching Reaction Officers, while the driver of the VW Polo attempted to load boxes into his boot. “Officers stopped to investigate and recovered several boxes containing 8 000 gloves in the boot of the VW Polo. During an interview with the suspect, it was established that he is employed as a driver for Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Phoenix. “He alleged that it was his day off, and while at home he received a call from a work colleague who informed him that he had stolen the gloves from a provincial storage centre in Lenham Drive, in Phoenix. The suspect then agreed to meet his colleague to collect the stolen goods.”