Hunt on for winner of R165m Powerball winner after KZN ticket holder fails to come forward

Durban: The hunt is still on the winner of the R165 million Powerball jackpot in Friday night’s draw. National lottery operator Ithuba said the ticket was purchased in Ballito on the KZN North Coast.

The winner spent R150 and opted for a quick-pick selection. Ithuba said it was the first Powerball winner for 2022 and the second-highest jackpot for the national lottery. The highest was the R232mn PowerBall jackpot in February 2019.

The second-latest winner of the Powerball jackpot was a 72-year-old man, also from KZN, who bagged the R100m jackpot from the November 16 draw. On Monday, Ithuba urged players to check their tickets and approach their nearest regional office to claim their jackpot winnings. “We congratulate our first big jackpot winner for the year. It is indeed encouraging to see people’s dreams come true. We cannot wait to welcome the latest winner into our millionaires circle,” said Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba’s CEO.