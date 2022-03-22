Hurry! An unclaimed Lotto ticket worth R20 million is about to expire

Durban: A winning lotto ticket worth R20 million has not been claimed and will expire in the next two months. National lottery operator Ithuba has urged all Lotto players to check their tickets.

They say the winning ticket, worth R20 569,105 from the May 29 draw, was purchased in the Carletonville area in Gauteng. Ithuba said the winner opted to manually select their numbers and spent R40 on the ticket. “If this jackpot prize remains unclaimed, it will expire on 29 May 2022,” said CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

She said players had 365 days to claim their jackpot prizes, from the date of the draw. “During this period they can approach their nearest Ithuba regional office to claim prizes that are over R50 000.” Mabuza once again urged players who purchased Lotto tickets in the Carletonville area to come forward and claim their prize.

