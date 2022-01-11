Husband accused of dousing estranged wife with petrol before raping her to remain behind bars

Pretoria - The Mogwase Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case against 41-year-old Oupa Nkele, who was charged with attempted murder and rape of estranged wife. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in North West, Henry Mamothame, said the matter was postponed to 17 January 2022 for a Legal Aid consultation and a possible bail application.

Nkele’s Legal Aid attorney requested the court for the postponement in a bid to conduct a “proper consultation” with the accused, and the state did not oppose the request. “Preliminary police reports revealed that Nkele, who is currently separated from his wife, called and arranged for them to meet to discuss an urgent matter. As per the agreement, he collected the wife from her parental home on Wednesday afternoon, 29 December 2021,” Mamothame explained. “He then drove towards a local mall but changed directions and headed to their house at Lerome village near Mogwase outside Rustenburg.”

An argument apparently ensued after the pair arrived in Lerome, and Nkele allegedly assaulted and strangled the woman with a rope, then poured petrol on her and eventually raped her. “Subsequently, he allegedly forced the victim into his car and drove away with her, but the victim managed to unlock the car and jumped out,” said Mamothame. “According to the police report, the victim received assistance from a good Samaritan who took her to the police station where charges of attempted murder and rape were laid, leading to a swift arrest of Nkele on Thursday, 30 December 2021.”