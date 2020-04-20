Husband, traditional healer charged for murder, kidnapping of wife

Durban - A husband who allegedly attempted to flee the country has been arrested and charged for the kidnapping and subsequent murder of his wife. Sabelo Victor Buthelezi, 42, appeared in the Nkandla Magistrate's Court earlier today. According to KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala in February this year the body of Makhosazana Ngcobo, 41, was found with a head injury near a road at Thalaneni Reserve. Gwala said the school teacher was allegedly kidnapped. She said a case of murder was opened and the alleged suspect disappeared from the area after the incident.

"A warrant for his arrest was issued by court. Last week Nkandla detectives followed up information with regards to a suspect who was wanted for the kidnapping and murder of his wife who was hiding at Witbank in Mpumalanga province.

"The team proceeded to the identified location where the 42-year-old man was arrested whilst trying to flee the country."

Gwala said further information led to the arrest of two other suspects the following day.

According to NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson- Kara the husband together with Sphamandla Ntshingila, 42, a traditional header and Celani Mvelo Buthelezi, 32, were charged with murder and kidnapping.

She said Buthelezi told the court that he had hired a private attorney while the other two accused had opted for legal aid.

Ramkisson- Kara said the matter was adjourned to May 4.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the team of detectives for the arrest.

