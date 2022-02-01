'I killed my son because he was on drugs and abused me': KZN mom's chilling confession

Durban: A Camperdown mother who pleaded guilty to orchestrating her son’s murder said he was emotional, verbally and financially abusive towards her. Ziningi Jane Nzama, 49, told the Pietermaritzburg High Court that her son, Asanda Kwanda, had become abusive towards her after the death of his father in January 2020.

In a Section 105A plea and sentence agreement, Nzama, represented by Legal Aid attorney Amanda Hulley, said her son had been living with her in Camperdown. She said her son, aged 20, began taking drugs and would take the family vehicles without permission. Nzama, who took over her husband’s taxi business, said he would damage the vehicles and expect her to pay for it.

“He would shout at me and disrespect me on a daily basis.” She said her son stole the safe keys and the keys to the taxis. “He would take them to buy drugs with his friends without permission.

She said that when she rebuked him, he told her that the business was his inheritance and he would not answer to her. In February 2021, she got into a relationship with a Mthokoziseni Majozi and told him she needed help killing her son. He agreed. The following month, they took out a life policy on the deceased with African Bank.

They informed a third person, Simphiwe Silangwe, of their plan and took out a One Life Insurance policy for the deceased telephonically. Simphiwe pretended to be the deceased. The three often met and agreed that the deceased would be shot when he was at home.

There was no specific agreement on who would be the shooter. Nzama said that on April 13, 2021, she received a call from Majozi to check on her son’s whereabouts on the car tracker. She said she checked and informed him and Silangwe. She was told that they would proceed with their plan to kill him.

On the morning of April 14, Nzama said she received a call from Majozi to check on her son. She said that when she went to his room, she found him dead. He has been shot. Nzama said she began screaming and alerted her neighbours. The police were called.

A few months later, she was arrested and immediately confessed. She admitted that she acted in common purpose with the other two accused. The court heard that Nzama had two other children – a 12-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son.

Acting Judge Rose Mogwera sentenced Nzama to 20 years behind bars. State advocate Mbongeni Mthembu said the court heard that Nzama was a first offender with no previous convictions and was remorseful for her actions. She will also testify against her co-accused.