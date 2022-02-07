’I was told the snake was found, I didn't say I found it,’ says anaconda owner after the ’recovered’ snake was found in an abandoned yard

Durban - A Durban snake owner, who confirmed that his missing pet anaconda Medusa had been found a week ago, only for reports to surface that the snake was found yesterday, said he was not lying. In a turnabout of events, the snake was apparently only caught on Sunday, and not a week ago, as Nair had told IOL.

However, Preesan Nair, 24, the owner of the female anaconda, said he did not lie that the snake was found. “I got information from the authorities that the snake had been found last week. “I didn’t say I found the snake.

“They were handling the case, so I didn’t question them,” he said. This information emerged after a woman claimed that the snake was not found a week ago, but on Sunday outside her sister in laws house. “Why did the guy lie that the snake was found in Starwood, Phoenix, It was not. This is unacceptable and ridiculous for people to feed the community with false information. We don’t care if its a pet or not. It can still harm innocent children. We want to know why he lied to us.”

Nair, however, confirmed to IOL on Monday afternoon, that Medusa was spotted 150m away from his Phoenix home, in an abandoned property, on Sunday. He said he picked it up, put it in a box, and took it home. However, the snake has been taken to Pietermaritzburg.

“By 2pm on Monday, the snake had gone back to its previous owner. “He will either keep it or donate it to one of the parks,” said Nair. Nair said the snake was perfectly fine and was hiding when he found it.

On January 28, Reaction Unit SA (RUSA) raised the alarm, asking members of the community to be on the lookout for the non-venomous reptile that escaped from a temporary enclosure in Starwood, Phoenix. On Monday, RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram confirmed the snake had been found. However, he did not attend the recovery.