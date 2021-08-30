IFP calls on IEC to not favour one party above others

The IFP has called on the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to adhere to the precedent set in the deadline for the nomination of candidate councillors for the upcoming municipal elections. This comes after the ANC announced last week that it would approach the Electoral Court to request the re-opening of the nomination for at least a day for corrections and additions be made to candidate lists.

The party failed to submit proper documents for scores of candidate councillor nominees in about 35 municipalities by the August 23 deadline. It has blamed, among other things, the Covid-19 restrictions and glitches it experienced with the IEC’s online registration, which rejected the identity numbers of some of their candidates. Opposition parties such as the DA, EFF and Cope have objected to opening any window for parties to fix their candidate nomination lists.

The IEC has previously stuck to the rules when the IFP and NFP did not meet the nomination deadline in the past municipal elections. On Monday, IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said his party noted the ANC’s request to the IEC for an extension to submit their candidate lists for the upcoming elections. However, Hlengwa said the August 23 deadline was not a submission but the last day to submit candidate lists.

He also said the deadline was proclaimed on August 3. “This means that political parties and independent candidates had almost three weeks to finalise and submit their lists.” Hlengwa also said there was a precedent for the submission of candidate list and his party fell victim to it for failing to comply.

He referred to 2011, when his party requested an extension, which was initially granted by the Electoral Court, only for the IEC to successfully appeal in the Constitutional Court. Five years ago, the NFP missed the registration fee deadline, and it could not contest the elections except for one ward in Nquthu Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. “In 2021, this precedent must be upheld re the governing party’s application for an extension. The integrity and consistency of process is key for elections to be deemed ‘free and fair’,” Hlengwa said.