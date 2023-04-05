IFP expels three councillors who allegedly took ANC bribes to vote out mayor

Durban - The IFP has expelled the three councillors of Inkosi Langalibalele (Estcourt) local municipality in the KZN Midlands who each allegedly received R100 000 from the ANC to sign a petition that would have been later used to table a motion to remove mayor Mduduzi Myeza from office. According to letters seen by IOL, the decision to expel them was taken during the party’s national council meeting last Thursday in Ulundi.

The expelled councillors are Phineas Mjwayeleni Mkhize, Vusimuzi Cyril Mkhize and Miwane Nqobizitha Magwaza. They are all ward councillors, which means three by-elections would need to be held in three months time to fill the vacancies and determine the future of the IFP as the leader of the municipality. The expulsion letters were signed by Siphosethu Ngcobo, the secretary-general of the IFP, and were sent to all parties on Monday.

More on this Estcourt IFP councillor reported to the Hawks for allegedly bribing another IFP councillor on behalf of ANC

Last week, IOL obtained sworn affidavits whereby Phienas Mkhize alleged that Vusimuzi Mkhize invited him to a meeting which was held in Bergville where he was paid R100 000 to sign the petition and support the motion on the side of the ANC when it gets tabled. The matter of alleged bribery has since been reported to the police after it emerged that they allegedly received the bribes. The IFP’s national executive committee has decided to haul them over the coals and later fired them.

Noticeably, some decided not to appear before the committee handling their matter and neither they made any representation. “Pursuant to the summons you received to appear before the National Council on March 30, 2023 at the Ulundi Multipurpose Centre on the charge as stipulated in the accompanying charge sheet, please be advised that, as stated in the summons, your absence was a clear indication that you did not wish to participate in the proceedings, given the seriousness and urgency of the matter. “Consequently, the National Council had no other option but to impose a sanction to expel you from the party with effect from the conclusion of the National Council meeting on March 30, 2023,” reads the letter sent to Phineas Mkhize.

The alleged middleman who facilitated the R100 000 bribes in the plan to unseat the mayor, Vusimuzi did make representation but, in the end, he too was fired. Efforts to contact the three expelled councillors were not successful as their cellphone numbers were off on Wednesday. Asked whether the expelled councillors could still appeal against their expulsion, IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said they could, but only during a national general conference.

“The only appeal avenue available for matters decided by the National Council is the National General Conference. “It must be noted the National Council is the highest decision-making body in-between conferences,” Hlengwa said. [email protected]