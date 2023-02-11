IFP mayor says ‘bring it on’ in response to ANC KZN chairperson calling for a probe of his municipality

Durban - The bickering between the IFP and ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is gaining momentum as the two are now fighting for control of several hung municipalities. In the latest war of words, Thami Ntuli, the Mayor of the King Cetshwayo District Municipality, has not taken kindly to accusations that his municipality was squandering public money.

Siboniso Duma, the ANC's provincial chairperson told the party’s 111th birthday celebration in Hammarsdale at the weekend that Ntuli’s municipality should be probed for misusing public money instead of providing water in rural areas. He also said Ntuli was failing in his duties, and instead they were focused on hosting rallies and events that do not benefit the poor. On Thursday Ntuli used an event in Richards Bay where his municipality spent R1.1 million awarding the best-performing matric students and giving tertiary registration fees to 200 learners from the district to hit back at Duma.

Ntuli said he has nothing to fear as he has prudently managed the municipality's finances and that was evident in the latest auditor-general’s report. “These claims are baseless. Just as our founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi taught us how to handle public monies, we have done that. “No cent has gone missing or unaccounted for under our watch and the AG’s report is there to prove that.

“So, I would always welcome any probe regarding these baseless allegations by the ANC and its MEC,” Ntuli said in response. He added that the ANC should instead be ashamed that for years that it was in power, it never delivered anything for the people, even the water that is now needed by the people. “In fact, right now we are busy fixing the water mess they left behind, they were in power for over 10 years and they did nothing.

