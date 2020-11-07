IFP mourns sudden death of Zulu king's eldest son

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom party has expressed shock at the sudden death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's eldest son.

"We have learned with great shock of the unexpected and sudden passing of the firstborn son of his majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, king of the Zulu nation," IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said in a statement on Saturday.

"His royal highness prince Lethukuthula Zulu was the eldest child of his majesty the king with his first wife her majesty queen Sibongile MaDlamini," he said.

"On behalf of the Inkatha Freedom Party, I extend our deepest condolences to the royal family on this terrible loss. We wish his majesty strength as he calms the distress of the Zulu nation, and we pray that he himself will be comforted by the support that will undoubtedly come from many quarters as the late prince Lethukuthula is honoured and mourned.

"As the IFP, we express our sympathy also to our founder and president emeritus his excellency prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP. In his capacity as traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation and as his majesty the king’s uncle, prince Buthelezi was with the king and queen deep into the night as they received the news of their son’s passing," Hlabisa said.