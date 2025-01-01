IN PICTURES: Community mourns the tragic loss of safety warden Chesnay Keppler in Eldorado Park

At the home of 22-year-old Chesnay Keppler, a Gauteng safety warden who was reportedly shot and killed by her police boyfriend last Thursday during a domestic altercation, hundreds of Eldorado Park locals attend a grief service.
On Tuesday, they marched to the residence where she was shot, held up lit candles, and observed a moment of silence that was followed by police sirens.
The 42-year-old suspect was scheduled to appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto on Monday, but he did not show up.
He apparently shot himself and is now in the hospital. The case was postponed to January 6.