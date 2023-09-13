Incredible out-of-the-box business ideas you can use to make some dough

South Africa's unemployment rate is sky-high, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to earn or save money. When you combine this with high fuel prices, you have a recipe for disaster for the entire country. If you want to generate some extra cash, here are some unusual ways to go about it:

Sell home-made vegetable and nut oils You can carve out a niche for yourself by manufacturing your own vegetable oils at home instead of using cooking oil, which is the new liquid gold because of its sky-rocketing price. Vegetable oils are typically fresher and more flavourful than store-bought varieties. This fundamental culinary ingredient can be made from oilseeds, sunflower seeds, flaxseed, sesame seeds, and even peanuts.

You will need to invest in a manual oil press and spend some time studying how to master using it in order to bring in this side income. Rent out bicycles Bicycle rentals are standard fare throughout the world, especially in bike-friendly places where one may choose to pedal to one’s next destination rather than driving there.

With petrol costs in the country at an all-time high, and set to increase still further, riding a bike in locations where this is permitted might bring some comfort for individuals whose pockets are running dry from filling their tanks. You may also rent out your bikes to people who want to get some exercise or go on excursions in certain locations. Bicycles are environmentally friendly, quieter than motorised traffic, and typically safer than cars. Make balloon garlands

A balloon is something that is guaranteed to put a grin on someone’s face. Balloon garlands are a lovely kind of sculpture in which the creator seeks to emulate the beauty of nature by strategically placing balloons throughout the composition. These garlands are now popular for a variety of events, including birthday parties, baby showers, and even weddings. You will need a manual or electric inflater for this side business, as well as YouTube lessons on how to perfect the art of assembling these creations. Then put together a few samples, take amazing photos, and market your creations to the world!