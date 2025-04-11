Indian Navy's women officers complete fourth leg of their 43,000km global expedition in Cape Town

The Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition, led by Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A of the Indian Navy, reached Cape Town this week, marking a significant milestone in their ambitious circumnavigation of the globe. The two women officers aboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini have now completed the fourth leg of their journey, as part of their mission to sail around the world.

The expedition highlights the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy and reflects the growing participation of women in the Indian Armed Forces. It is intended to encourage wider interest in naval careers and also includes objectives related to marine and scientific research. Before arriving in South Africa, the officers made port calls in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. During their stay in Cape Town, they will participate in joint activities with the South African Navy, further strengthening bilateral naval ties between India and South Africa. From Cape Town, they will embark on the final leg of their journey back to India.

Launched from Goa in October 2024, Navika Sagar Parikrama II will cover 43,000 kilometres across multiple oceans, with Cape Town serving as one of the key waypoints on their route. Speaking about the voyage, Lt Cdr Dilna K highlighted some of the challenges encountered along the way. “Some of the most significant challenges included navigating through unpredictable and rough weather conditions, managing resources efficiently, and coping with the physical and mental exhaustion of being at sea for extended periods. At times, we also missed our families,” she told IOL.

To stay connected with the outside world, they relied on fleet broadband and satellite phones, maintaining regular communication with the Indian Navy and loved ones back home. "We sent situation reports (sitreps) to the Indian Navy every 12 hours," she added. Lt Cdr Dilna further shared that both she and Lt Cdr Roopa have always been motivated by a desire to challenge themselves: "We come from different cadres of the Indian Navy, but we've always wanted to stand out and take on new challenges. The dream of doing something exceptional has pushed us forward. Every small goal we achieve gives us the confidence to take on the next one. "When the Navy called for volunteers for circumnavigation, we seized the opportunity and began our training. Once we started sailing, we developed a true passion for ocean voyages—and we've never looked back."