Innovator, champion for consumers and employees - family and friends pay tribute to Pick n Pay’s founder Raymond Ackerman

Family, friends, and colleagues of Raymond Ackerman gathered at the Clovelly Country Club to pay tribute to the business giant, who passed away last week at the age of 92. John, the youngest son of Ackerman, who started the proceedings for the memorial, called Pick n Pay one of the three main loves of Ackerman's life.

Ackerman, along with Wendy, founded popular South African retailer Pick n Pay 56 years ago. Gareth Ackerman, who is the eldest son and child of Raymond Ackerman, as well as the chairman of Pick n Pay, called his father an exceptional retailer who charted his own course. Wendy and Raymond spent time in the US in the 1960s, when supermarkets were taking off. They returned to SA bursting with knowledge and were instrumental in the founding of Checkers and the introduction of the modern supermarket in SA.

"Raymond’s innate kindness has been at the heart of the values that have guided Pick n Pay since he and Wendy started the business 56 years ago," Gareth Ackerman said. "His kind, caring, and sincere interest in other people were central to his business. He was never afraid to display leadership when his industry needed it," he said. According to the chairman, the values that he is famous for, and that will forever be in the company ethos, are the value of the consumer being queen, the value of business efficiency, and the value of doing good being good for business.

"Because of Raymond, Pick n Pay is more than a company; it represents a way of living, an approach to society, a commitment to what is right and just, and a level of decency that is often unusual in contemporary life," Ackerman said. Raymond Ackerman was also dedicated to helping others with The Raymond Ackerman Academy for Entrepreneurial and Development, which has supported more than 2,000 young people as they start their own businesses. "Wendy and Raymond worked together tirelessly to keep the retailer relevant and dominant during political and social turbulence, and his example will light the way as we reposition Pick n Pay for the future," Ackerman said.

Hugh Herman, who joined Pick n Pay in 1976 as executive director, said that Ackerman will be remembered as a great entrepreneur and somebody who always did good. According to Herman, Ackerman brought discount retailing to South Africa, and he was instrumental in changing the way that people did business. Herman spoke of a time when he joined the retailer and many people wanted to speak to Raymond, both staff and customers.

"He ran the business in an ethical, honest, and caring way and always consulted his wife on his business decisions," Herman said. Pick n Pay's non-executive director, Audrey Mothupi, said that Ackerman was ahead of his time and called him the best retailer, innovator, and champion for consumers, as well as his employees. Mothupi said that he embodied all of the principles of ESG (environmental, social and governance) practices before good principles were considered key to business.

"He gave us globally sought-after master-classes in business in company board meetings, and each board member cannot imagine the next meeting without you," Mothupi said. According to Mothupi, Ackerman was a father to all South African consumers fighting for their rights. Raymond Ackerman’s four grandchildren also paid tribute to the businessman.