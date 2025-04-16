Inside the murder trial of Wandile Ngcobo: Accused share chilling details of her death

One of the accused in the 17-year-old Wandile Aphiwe Ngcobo murder has told the Durban High Court his version of how the grade 11 pupil from Durban Girls Secondary School died. Ngcobo was found bound and gagged in her home in uMlazi on May 28, 2024. She had remained behind at home to study for her exams when she was allegedly killed by two men from the area. The trial started on Wednesday in this court.

The accused are Sifundo Bongani Bhengu (39) and Bongani Freedom Jali (24), both from uMlazi. They are charged with housebreaking with intent to steal, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and murder. Bongani Freedom Jali accused of killing 17-year-old Wandile Aphiwe Ngcobo at Durban High Court According to the State, Bhengu, the first accused, has a house across the road from Ngcobo's home. On the fateful day, both the accused broke into Ngcobo’s home where she lived with her father and younger sister. Her younger sister was at school and her father was at work, the court heard. Bhengu and Jali allegedly killed Ngcobo, searched for valuables, and placed everything ready for collection. They went to look for transport to collect what they had stolen and returned to take it with the vehicle driver they had sought.

In his plea explanation, Jali said he was not present when there was a break-in at Ngcobo’s home. Church members had come to support the Ngcobo family and carried the image of Wandile Aphiwe Ngcobo “I had no intention nor did I make common purpose with those persons that committed the housebreaking with the intent to steal valuables,” he said.

He denied being present when Ngcobo was robbed of her Huawei cellphone, LCD TV, decoder, and other valuables. He said he was in a house at Philani Valley where drugs were being sold. He said he met with a well-known Brian in this house and they smoked drugs up until he decided to go home. He said he did not know what time it was but it was after midnight and Brian asked him to accompany him to Mega Philani Mall. “Whilst we were there we met accused 1 (Bhengu) who was also known to me, he told me that he had some drugs so I wanted to come and smoke at his house and we proceeded to his house,” he added.

From left Sifundo Bongani Bhengu and Bongani Freedom Jali they are both accused of killing Wandile Aphiwe Ngcobo He said they smoked drugs together and he fell asleep. “He asked me if I wanted some money to buy more drugs and I said yes. He told me that the opposite house was occupied by an old man and his two little daughters. He said I must watch through the window from his house,” he explained. Jali said Bhengu proceeded to the old man’s house and came back carrying nothing. “He then informed me that he had killed a girl in the house and further informed me that he took the little girl's cellphone and LCD TV,” he said. The gallery at the Durban High Court was full with church members who came to support the family of slain Wandile Aphiwe Ngcobo He said Bhengu then asked that he accompany him to organise a vehicle at the U-Section to load the LCD TV. He said they got the vehicle and one of the occupants was (a person known as) Sticks and the other unknown to him. He said they changed the number plates of the car, and went to collect the TV. He said the TV was sold in town in Durban and he was given R500 and he went home.