International Day of Persons with Disabilities: call to adjust attitudes in SA

Pretoria – Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has pledged South Africa’s alignment with today’s commemoration for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, calling for inclusivity of people living with disability in plans for a post-Covid-19 era. South Africa observes Disability Rights Awareness Month (Dram) from 3 November to 3 December every year, culminating in the observance of the International Day on 3 December.

“As the department we wish to pledge alignment with the international theme. In South Africa, we observed Dram 2021 under the theme: The Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke – Create and Realise an Inclusive Society Upholding Rights of Persons with Disabilities,” Minister Nkoana-Mashabane said. In observation of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the minister has reminded South Africans that the rights of persons with disabilities remain a priority for the government, and the affected people should not be sidelined. “It takes each and every one of us to remember that persons with disabilities are not to be sidelined in any area. We must adjust our attitudes and perceptions towards disabilities and understand that many people face mental health challenges daily,” said Nkoana-Mashabane.

“We must be more understanding towards each other to ensure a more caring society.” The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is observed annually on December 3, to promote the full and equal participation of persons with disabilities and to take action for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in all aspects of society and development. The theme for this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities is: “Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-Covid-19 world”.

National and provincial departments in South Africa have scheduled programmes to celebrate and mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in line with the Disabilities Rights Awareness Month Calendar. In October, Nkoana-Mashabane released a report titled: Covid-19 and rights of persons with disabilities research report under the theme: “Protection of persons with disabilities during situations of risks, national disasters and humanitarian emergencies”. The report looks at the impact of Covid-19 on the rights of persons with disabilities in South Africa.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities marks the end of the Disability Rights Awareness Month 2020 (Dram 2021) and is the apex of the month-long campaign. The presidential working group on disabilities will meet President Cyril Ramaphosa to engage on priorities within the disability sector that require immediate attention. Nkoana-Mashabane will also attend that meeting. The objective of the meeting is to deliberate on empowerment programmes and projects envisaged to empower the disability sector.