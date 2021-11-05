Intra-African Trade Fair 2021 set to rekindle African economies battered by Covid-19

Pretoria – More than 80 South African companies, supported by the government, will have an opportunity to showcase their products and services at the Intra-African Trade Fair 2021 (IATF 2021) that will take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, in Durban. The Intra-African Trade Fair is a trade show that provides a platform for linking international buyers, sellers and investors as well as allowing participants and visitors to profile and share market information and investment opportunities in support of intra-African trade and the economic integration of the continent.

IATF 2021, which will run from November 15 to 21, will be hosted by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the South African government. The focus will be on the newly launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The trade fair this year is expected to draw more than 10 000 visitors and buyers. According to the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Nomalungelo Gina, the IATF 2021 will provide a unique and valuable platform for South African businesses to access an integrated African market of over 1.2 billion people with a Gross Domestic Product of over US$2.5 trillion created under the AfCFTA. "The trade fair will offer us an opportunity to profile and market proudly South African goods and services, build lasting networks and establish collaborations that will increase South Africa’s goods and services exports into the continent and position South Africa as the partner of choice,” said Gina.

“It will further highlight the best of South African local manufacturing capability in the agriculture and agro-processing; automotive; construction and infrastructure development; consumer goods; energy and power; engineering; footwear; leather and textiles; heavy Industries and light manufacturing; health care and pharmaceuticals; information and communication technology and innovation; logistics; and mining sectors.” She added that beyond positioning the country as a major player in the continent and as an attractive and competitive business, investment and tourism destination, South Africa is committed to promoting intra-African trade and the growth of the African continent through the AfCFTA towards delivering opportunities for all African countries. Welcoming the delegates to KZN, Premier Sihle Zikalala said the IATF 2021 will contribute to the reignition of African economies which have been severely battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.