Investment banker who bagged R7m Lotto jackpot won’t leave his job

Durban: A 43-year-old investment banker who bagged the R7 million Lotto jackpot told national lottery operator Ithuba that he didn’t plan to quit his job. Ithuba said the winner came forward to claim his winnings from the August 14 draw.

The winning ticket was purchased on the national lottery operator’s website. Ithuba said the winner spent R100 and opted to select his numbers manually. The winning numbers for the draw were 5, 14, 19, 34, 44, 49, and the bonus ball 8.

The winner said his reason for not quitting his job was due to the fact that he enjoyed what he did. “I’m still in shock but, at the same time, super excited and surprised. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that one day I would win the Lotto jackpot.” His plans?