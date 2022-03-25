Investment conference: Will investment pledges rescue SA’s economy?

Johannesburg - While the government has encouraged investors, entrepreneurs and businesses to pledge billions of rand towards rebuilding the economy and infrastructure, it remains to be seen if these investments will yield any results. President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the fourth instalment of the South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) in Sandton on Thursday, where he told investors that their monetary contributions towards the country's economy went a long way in making a difference in local economies and the lives of South Africans.

Story continues below Advertisment

“As investors, you need to know that your investments are secured and that the operating environment in South Africa is stable and that you are supported by policy certainty and regulatory safeguards that we are putting in place. "You need to know that measures that we are taking to tackle crime and the damage to infrastructure are having an effect,” he said. Ramaphosa further said: “We therefore invite you to be South Africa’s growth story, we invite you to be part of a young, dynamic, resilient nation positioning itself at the front and the forefront of progress… Yes, there will be challenges, hurdles, but we are determined to overcome and we are also determined to leave no one behind in South Africa.”

Ramaphosa maintained that investments that have been realised since the first conference have created jobs and expanded local value chains, bringing skills, technology and know-how into the economy. Last year, on the back of the commodity boom, South Africa achieved an important performance in exporting R1.8 trillion, representing almost one-third of the country’s GDP. Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel assured investors that their money will not only build the economy, but is needed to expand South Africa's infrastructure.

Story continues below Advertisment

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: GCIS "We want your money to be invested to build new factories, expand mines, to develop more agriculture, to obtain machinery, to employ young South Africans,” Patel said. Some of the pledges made at the conference came from industries such as energy, automotive, mining, pharmaceutical, creative industries and fashion, food and beverage, and infrastructure. A list of some of the pledges made includes:

Story continues below Advertisment

* African Development Bank Group – R42.5 billion * New Development Bank – R21.7bn * Waterfall (management company) – R18bn

Story continues below Advertisment

* Ford – R16.4bn * African Rainbow Minerals – R11bn * Anglo American – R10bn