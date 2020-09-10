Ipid investigates Cape Town man’s death while allegedly in Anti-Gang Unit’s custody

Cape Town - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating after a man from Elsies River was killed, allegedly while in the custody of members of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) on Tuesday. According to community leader Imraahn Mukaddam, Leroy Oliphant, 30, was taken into custody by the AGU at his residence in Epping Forest. According to Mukaddam, Oliphant’s landlady claimed that the officers, who did not identify themselves, kicked the gate off its hinges and she could hear Oliphant being assaulted by the officers. Oliphant was bundled into the police vehicle and told his landlady to inform his parole officer that he was in custody, as they had a meeting later that day. However, police officers later came back and told the landlord that Oliphant had died at the local hospital.

“Police brutality erodes the trust relationship between the SAPS and the communities they supposedly serve.

“Leroy Oliphant may have had a criminal record, but he served his time and was all set to walk the straight and narrow and resume a normal productive life.

“His life was cut short because of the actions of the very custodians of the law whom we all expect to serve and protect us.

“It is my opinion that the SA Human Rights Commission should be taking this matter further as actions of police violating civil rights of citizens are becoming an endemic problem,” Mukaddam said.

He said the post-mortem will reveal the real cause of death.

“Another innocent life was taken due to overzealous police actions, then we must ensure that justice is served. Our constitutional and human rights cannot be undermined to the extent that lives are lost without any consequences,” Mukaddam added.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola confirmed that the incident has been referred to them.

“I can confirm that this matter has been reported to the Ipid and the investigation process has started. Today the investigator will be attending the post-mortem as part of the investigation process,” Cola said.

