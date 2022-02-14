IPID probes after policeman opens fire at a tavern in Limpopo as patrons run for cover

Durban: The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said it was investigating a policeman who allegedly opened fire at a tavern in Limpopo. According to spokesperson Grace Langa, the incident took place on Saturday evening at a tavern that is around Mogwadi in the Limpopo area.

It is alleged that the policeman, who is stationed at Brakpan SAPS, had been drinking alcohol. “It is further alleged the member started shooting around the tavern for no reason, and patrons had to run away and report the matter to the police.” Langa said the suspect was known and the police went to his address where they arrested him.