Ipid probes allegations cop gave his wife a blue eye because she didn't post him on her WhatsApp status for Valentine’s Day

Durban: The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said a Free State policeman who allegedly assaulted his wife because she didn’t wish him for Valentine’s Day had been arrested. According to Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa, it is alleged that on February 14 at around 10pm, the complainant was at home when her husband called her and started an argument on why she didn’t wish him Happy Valentine’s Day.

“She allegedly told him that she was busy at work on that day, and he subsequently hanged up the call.” Langa said the following day, the husband arrived home and allegedly started another argument, this time on why his wife didn’t post a wish to him on her WhatsApp status. It is further alleged the husband then took out the SIM cards from her cellphones, claiming he bought them.

Langa said it is alleged they continued to argue, and the suspect allegedly assaulted his wife. “The complainant fell and broke her leg.” Langa said it is alleged the husband locked his wife in the house and left.

“The complainant managed to get out of the house through the garage door and went to the police station to open a case and also to the hospital.” She suffered a broken leg and a blue eye. The suspect, 42, is with the Ficksburg crime prevention Unit and is expected to appear in court on Friday.