IPID probes death of mentally challenged patient who attacked police with a bush knife

Durban: The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said it was investigating the death of a mentally challenged patient on the KZN North Coast as a result of police action. According to department spokesperson Grace Langa, it is alleged a mentally challenged patient went into a Boxer store in Jozini and armed himself with bush knives on Tuesday.

“It is further alleged, he then went outside in the road damaging about four vehicles vehicles and injuring two people. “Police officials intervened, trying to calm him down. He then charged at the police officials. “Police members fired shots, injuring him. He was taken to the clinic where he later passed away.”