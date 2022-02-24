IPID yet to take statement from Len Cloete

Durban –The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said a statement has still not been taken from Muldersdrift shooting victim Len Cloete. Speaking to IOL shortly after news emerged that Cloete is recovering at home, department spokesperson Grace Langa, said IPID investigators were still going to consult with Cloete’s doctors.

“We have to check the medical records, to see if Cloete is able to give an account of the incident and his capacity to remember. “Taking his statement is one of the main parts of the investigation,” said Langa, adding that ’“no action” has been taken against the policeman. Cloete was shot on November 15 by police at a hotel in Muldersdrift.

A video, which was widely circulated on social media, shows Cloete wearing only his underwear, insulting police officers before allegedly seizing a gun from one of them. He was then shot at close range by another police officer. He was taken to hospital and was in a coma. In January, Cloete was transferred to a rehabilitation facility.