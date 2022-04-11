Irate man guns down 4 of his wife’s family members including her dad - leaves her fighting for her life

Pretoria - Four members of a Mpumalanga family have been shot, allegedly by a 42-year-man only identified as a son-in-law to the family. “Three died. Meanwhile, the fourth victim, wife of the suspect, is fighting for her life after she too was shot by the suspect. The incident occurred on Saturday, 9 April 2022 at Kanana in Mzinoni at about 3pm,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to information at police's disposal, an argument broke out between the man and his wife during the time he visited the family of the woman. “The situation turned violent where he allegedly drew a pistol and shot at the four victims, his wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law. Only the wife survived. The rest succumbed though she is said to be in a critical condition in hospital,” said Mohlala. Thereafter, the man reportedly handed himself over to the police at Ermelo. He also allegedly handed over his lawful pistol with ammunition to the police.

“The man was charged with three counts of murder as well as an additional charge of attempted murder. Preliminary investigation suggests that the suspect and his wife were having some marital challenges which might have fuelled the situation,” said Mohlala. “Nonetheless, the suspect is expected to appear in court soon facing the said charges.” Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has called on community members to refrain from using violence to resolve issues.

Story continues below Advertisment

"Violence is not the way to go. We urge couples to resolve matters in an amicable way. There was no need for the loss of lives in this manner,” said Manamela. IOL