‘It’s a rip-off!’: Sparks fly over City Power plans to impose R200 fee on pre-paid electricity

City Power has announced that it will be deducting R200 monthly from all middle and high-income earners in Johannesburg when they recharge their prepaid electricity to cover network and service charges, but this has triggered a wave of angry reactions on social media. This decision has sparked controversy and reactions on social media, leaving citizens fuming over the additional fees that don’t add value to the service.

Users on X, formally known as Twitter, used the platform to express their frustration to this matter. @Thabo Mandisa said: “so it means if there are 1m houses in city of Joburg, they’ll be pocketing R200m. That’s the biggest ripoff by the municipality. Citizens of Joburg must take this municipality to court.” Another user, @ Mohlaloga added: “so you pay R200 in charges before you can even buy electricity? People under city power need to be out on the streets trying to burn city power.”

@MnaeWinnie further added: “Haibo, it is getting worse every day. What about those who are not paying at all? Yet, the are getting electricity. This is so unfair.” it has been reported by IOL that last week, Eskom obtained a court order against the City of Joburg, demanding that the municipality settle its debt of over R1 billion, which has escalated to R3.4 billion due to interest. Another user on Twitter felt like City Power has implemented this action as a way of paying back their debts to Eskom.

@HlubiNyeza said: “City Power wants to service their Eskom debt through their customers.” Furthermore, ActionSA has labelled this move as ‘biased’ against Johannesburg residents who are suffering in poverty. “ActionSA maintains our objection to the unjustified service charges, particularly because we acknowledge the plight of residents, especially those languishing in poverty or just about managing to make ends meet, who simply bear the extra burden imposed by the government chaos coalition,” said Nobunhle Mthembu, ActionSA caucus leader.