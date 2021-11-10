’It's been work as normal’ says Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman following heart procedure

Durban: Humanitarian Imtiaz Sooliman was back at work a day after having had a heart procedure in Gauteng in October. Sooliman, director of Gift of the Givers, had a stent inserted in his right coronary artery as it was 95% occluded on October 17 and was back home the next day.

“I'm feeling fine. Had the procedure on Sunday, discharged Monday and flew back home. “During that week, I was back to having meetings and was a guest speaker for a function. “Since then, I have been actively involved in several engagements in Cape Town, visiting hospitals and opening an orphanage that we assisted in preventing it from shutting down.

“In addition, we finalised hospital infrastructure upgrades to the value of R30 million in this same week. “It's been work as normal. There is just too much of need, difficulty and challenges for individuals and communities, and I can't really relax, but at the same time, I am very responsible with the way I take care of myself.” Sooliman said he found out about his condition following a routine check-up.