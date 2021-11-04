It’s KZN’s snake mating season so be vigilant and call an expert

The snakes in KwaZulu-Natal are currently on heat and on the hunt for mates at this time of the year. But the city’s famous snake catchers are back and on call, should the slippery serpents be found in your area.

The stars of National Geographic Wild’s global success series “Snakes in the City”, Simon Keys and Siouxsie Gillett have touched down in Durban to film the latest season of their hit show. The duo said they were in high spirits when they arrived in city as it was slap bang in the middle snake mating season, which was filled with the slithery creatures and their unique rituals. Gillet, a professionally trained herpetologist, said residents were more likely to spot multiple snakes together, which went against their preferred solitary existence.

“Usually we begin filming between October and November when the weather has warmed up and snakes are more active. We are now coming across some rather amazing sights. Often people see two or more snakes together and think they are mating, however, they were likely two males fighting for dominance.” Keys said female snakes produced a strong scent to attract males, leaving a trail for males to find her. "So during the mating season this could attract a whole mass of snakes who all end up fighting for her. Quite a scary sight for an untrained eye, so always call in an expert.”

However, Gillet said the black mamba would skirmish in a non-violent way by attempting to dominate the other by entwining around, and laying on top of the other male, which was often misunderstood as two snakes mating. “Most females lay their eggs and leave them. Some snakes like pythons and king cobras incubate their eggs, and king cobras even build a nest for them. Some even give birth to live young like adders so be on the look out for babies as well.” Over the weekend, the popular snake expert Nick Evans was called out to capture four black mambas.

Nick Evans rescued a 2.5 meter long black mamba from a Clare Estate home. In August the family witnessed two male mambas fighting. Picture: Nick Evans. He visited a Clare Estate home where a large black mamba was spotted slithering under a walkway close to the front door, which scared the family. “When I arrived, and shone my torch under there, I immediately saw the very end of the mamba’s tail disappearing, going deeper into the space below the concrete. Then, the head popped out, and gave me a cheeky look,” he said. The black mamba from Clare Estate that gave snake wrangler Nick Evans a sneaky peek to see who was disturbing her. Picture: Nick Evans After opting to not flood out the snake, Evans was armed with a hammer where he began clearing away concrete.