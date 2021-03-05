Itumeleng Khune’s sister dies after her bedroom catches fire

Johannesburg - The sister of Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has died after a room she was sleeping in caught fire. The incident happened on Thursday around 5am. Mapule’s death comes on the day that Khune was included in the Bafana Bafana squad to play the last two Afcon qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan. According to Lieutenant Colonel Adéle Myburgh of the North West police, neighbours saw smoke coming from the house which is in Tshing Extension 2 outside Ventersdorp. It has not yet been determined if she was asleep at the time that the room caught fire. “They called emergency service personnel who found the body of a 27-year-old woman.

“She was in the backroom on top of the bed and only the backroom caught fire. ”Investigations into the matter continues.“

Myburgh also confirmed that the body was burnt, did not elaborate the extent to which it was burnt.

She also confirmed that while there were people in the main house, it was the neighbours who saw the fire and called for help.

At the moment, Myburgh said, it was not yet known what caused the fire as that would be determined by the forensic results.

“Ventersburg police are investigating an inquest case,” she said.

