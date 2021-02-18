Jacob Zuma enjoys support of Free State RET group

Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma continues to enjoy support from several formations, with a radical economic transformation (RET) group in the Free State the latest to back him on Wednesday. For the third day, Zuma continued to defy the Constitutional Court’s ruling which ordered him to honour the summons issued by the commission of inquiry into state capture. The commission said he should appear before it between Monday and Friday this week. In a persistent show of defiance, the former president has stood true to his word and refused to appear before the commission. During the weekend, an RET group in KwaZulu-Natal travelled to Zuma’s Nkandla homestead where they have remained in support of him. The group’s leader, Nkosentsha Shezi, vowed to defend Zuma “against all hostilities” and “witchcraft” at his Nkandla homestead starting from Sunday ahead of Zuma’s expected appearance before the commission. Now, an RET organisation in the Free State has also given its backing to the former president. Malefu Mofokeng, the coordinator and spokesperson for the Free State RET Forces, said it was their constitutional right to challenge decisions made by party leaders.

“We kept quiet when the NEC members publicly announced that they will vote with the opposition to remove President Zuma. We kept quiet when members of the top 6 colluded with the enemy.”

The group also displayed its full support for the ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who faces 21 charges of fraud and corruption before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in relation to the R255 million Free State asbestos scandal stemming from his tenure as premier of that province.

Magashule, who is out on R200 000 bail, is scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday. Mofokeng said the charges against Magashule were politically motivated.

“We as members from different branches across the Free State province stand here boldly declaring our unwavering and undivided support for comrade Ace Magashule, the S-G of the oldest liberation movement in Africa.

“We are taking this decisive decision because we maintain without any fear nor favour that comrade Ace is being persecuted for his conviction to liberate the black majority of this country. He called for the implementation of all Nasrec resolutions which will bring total radical economic transformation in South Africa.”

Late on Tuesday, Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma, posted a tweet that suggested his family and supporters were ready to defend him at all costs.

Taking to her Twitter account which boasts 44 000 followers, Duduzile wrote in isiZulu: “Asiwafuni amagwala...asiwasabi amabhunu. Silindile, isango livuliwe... azishe. Sinawe @PresJGZuma #WeAreJacobZuma (We are not afraid of cowards, we are not afraid of Boers. We are waiting, the gate is opened. Let it be. We are with you @PresJGZuma)”.

