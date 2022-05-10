Jealous man gets life in jail for stabbing estranged wife and her friend to death

Pretoria – The Rustenburg Regional Court has sentenced 48-year-old George Motsamai Ntlheng to life imprisonment for the murders of his estranged wife, Boitumelo Daphney Molabatsi, aged 36. Police spokesperson in Rustenburg, Sergeant Ofentse Mokgadi said Ntlheng was also sentenced to an additional 15 years imprisonment for murdering Molabatsi’s friend, Emelda Matsho, 38, at Sunrise Park in 2019.

“The court heard that on that fateful day Monday, March 4, 2019, Ntlheng followed his estranged wife, who was unaware of him following her, to a friend’s house. While the wife was inside the house waiting for her friend, Ntlheng attacked her with a knife,” said Mokgadi. He stabbed her multiple times, leading to her death. “He then proceeded to the house of his estranged wife's alleged boyfriend. The man managed to escape, but he subsequently killed Matsho, who was a friend to the wife and happened to be at the vicinity at the time.

“Both victims were brutally stabbed to death with a knife by Ntlheng,” said Mokgadi. Police at Boitekong were notified of the incident and Ntlheng was traced and arrested the same night. “Warrant Officer Richard Mfaladi of Boitekong detectives was assigned as the investigating officer and he successfully opposed bail in court numerous times,” said Mokgadi.

Meanwhile, the Bojanala sub-district 2, acting district commander, Brigadier Regina Ntoagae has welcomed the sentencing. Ntoagae has saluted Warrant Officer Mfaladi and Constable Patrick Sebalane “for their sterling detective work”. Last week, a 31-year-old man based in Mamelodi East abandoned his bail application before the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court where he is facing a charge of attempting to murder an eight-year-old girl.

North Gauteng regional spokesperson for the director of public prosecutions, Lumka Mahanjana, said the man and the mother of the minor girl are in a relationship. “It is alleged that on April 24, 2022, the couple had gone to a funeral, where an argument broke out between them. The following day, while the mother of the minor had gone to a nearby car wash, the accused went to a house where she stayed, to try to work things out,” Mahanjana said. When he arrived, he allegedly found the minor with her grandmother.