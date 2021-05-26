JHB-Hillbrow walk pushes for safe and legal sex work in SA

Sex workers have been fighting for the right to work freely and safely in South Africa.

Advocates/activists, political figures, the general public, and over one hundred sex workers today took part in the walk from Johannesburg CBD to Hillbrow in solidarity with sex workers in decriminalising sex work.

Nomsa Mazwai, the activist-academic-artist founder of an NPO called #FunkItImWalking, an organisation whose sole aim is to make the streets safer for women to walk at any time of day in any condition, joined forces with organisations Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) and Sisonke South Africa to foreground the plight of sex workers in a bid to decriminalise sex work in the country.

The walk looked to highlight challenges faced by sex workers, to improve their quality of life, ensure a safe working environment, address the risks of human trafficking and the need for sex workers to have access to the justice system to address violence and abuse from clients, the police, intimate partners as well as brothel owners.

Mazwai said, “#FunkItImWalking aims to make it safe for a woman to walk at any time of day in any condition. An injury to one is an injury to all. If sex workers are not safe, none of us is safe. Sex workers are especially vulnerable because when they are victims of illegal acts of violence, they cannot seek assistance or protection from law enforcement. As #funkItImWalking, we knew this is a call we could definitely support, as it enables a situation where women are safe to walk.”

She said the #FunkItImWalking initiative is about taking back the power of the streets for women. “It is demanding safety for sex workers and any woman who is walking to work, the store or exercising in a country where femicide is one of the biggest concerns and women are not safe.”

SWEAT Advocacy Manager, Dudu Dlamini, urged citizens to make the government take note and change the Sexual Offences Act 1957 (formerly, the Immorality Act) under which sex work is still criminalised in South Africa.

“It is 2021 and sex work is still criminalised under the Sexual Offences Act that was drafted during the apartheid era (as the Immorality Act). Sex workers autonomously choose to do this work; they are providers - mothers, fathers, caregivers, taxpayers and should be treated as such. Sex work must be recognised as work! Sex workers rights should be part of labour rights,” Dlamini said.

“Sex workers’ rights should be part of labour rights. The extent of structural, sexual and physical violence sex workers face links to sex workers’ rights not recognised as part of labour rights,” she said.

Constance Mathe, who has been a sex worker for over 15 years and is the National Coordinator of the Asijiki Coalition, an organisation that advocates for the decriminalisation of sex work - which is still illegal for both the client and sex worker in South Africa - said the most important aspect of the walk was to highlight the safety of sex workers.

“Sex workers are not safe in the streets. The street-based sex workers are facing many challenges, such as robbery and rape, because of the criminal laws that affect sex workers in this country. They are not able to report these matters to the police because they are identified as criminals. They (the police) are the very people who should protect us but in many instances, police themselves violate sex workers,” said Mathe.

Speaking extensively about her experiences in the work that she does, the 35-year-old mother of two said she has been violated several times as a sex worker, and has been taken advantage of as her work leaves her vulnerable. “We are mothers. I do this job and leave my children at home. I do it to provide for them. We are not safe at all. I’ve been raped, I've been abused, but I’ve been afraid to report because I don’t want to put my life at risk.”

What sex workers want to see in terms of the decriminalisation of sex work, is a change in the laws of South Africa to accommodate sex workers.

“We want the business to be recognised. We want to the laws in South Africa to recognise and accommodate us as sex workers. Once we have regulated laws in place, it’ll be easy for those who work indoors i.e. brothels, etc., for sex workers not to be abused by the owners. We also want to be recognised as taxpayers, so we can claim from tax,” she said.

Nontombi Khoza, 38, who has been a sex worker for six years, believes this walk is important for sex workers, as they are a vulnerable group in society. She joined the walk because she also wants to do her work freely without being criminalised or stigmatised.

“I used to be street-based and in working on the streets, I experienced rape and robbery. I was raped twice. When you report it to the police, the condom is used as evidence and you have no case because you are doing something illegal. All we want is for sex work to be decriminalised. We have clients who buy into this business. We are killing no one. All we are trying to do is make a living and survive,” said Khoza.