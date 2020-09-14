Joburg attempted kidnap: It was a selfless act, says hero businessman

Durban – Dishal Sooku, the hero who thwarted an alleged attempted kidnapping at an eatery in Johannesburg last week, has thanked people for their support. Sooku's brave act has been seen and shared thousands of times on social media. Last week, video footage surfaced on social media showing a man scaling a low fence at the eatery where two women and a four-year-old girl were seated. As the man rushed towards the child, Sooku is seen getting up from where he was sitting and lunges at the man, tackling him to the ground. The women managed to break the little girl free from the attacker's grip and take her away. Sooku continued to hold down the suspect until security took over the scene.

The video footage has been shared on various social media platforms.

The 24-year-old suspect has since been arrested for the incident. He was charged with assault as the young girl was injured during the ordeal.

However, police are still investigating and it is unclear when or if further charges will be added.

Sooku, according to his Facebook profile, is a director at a dry cleaning company and lives in Gauteng. According to the Jikishin Ju-Jitsu International South Africa, he is a sensei.

Posting on his social media account, he said; "I want to thank everyone for your support and love. It was a selfless act and glad the child is safe. But thank you for all the love from everywhere."

