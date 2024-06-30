Joburg hit by magnitude 3 earthquake

Parts of Johannesburg felt a magnitude 3 earthquake on Saturday night. According to, Earthquake Track, the seismic activity was recorded at around 8:25pm. “The quake had a very shallow depth of 10km and was felt by many near the epicentre,” Volcano Discovery noted.

Johannesburg residents felt the tremor in Midrand, Roodepoort, Weltevreden Park, Auckland Park, Kensington, Turffontein, and Soweto. There have been no reports of damage or casualties as yet. The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services also noted the earthquake but said that no major incidents or injuries have been reported.

Cape Town earthquake On March 28, the City of Cape Town also experienced a low-magnitude earthquake. Volcano Discovery said that an earthquake or seismic-like activity hit 14 kilometres south of Cape Town at around 5.39pm. Those living near Table View described the event as an explosion with weak shaking while in Milnerton and other areas, residents reported hearing windows rattling.

One resident said: "It sounded like a rumble and like a thud could be felt which came from the ground. It lasted around two to five seconds. It felt as if a big truck had driven into our building. We were on the first floor and you could feel it." Another resident living in Lansdowne reported hearing a rumble and slight shaking. In February, a light magnitude 3.49 earthquake also occurred off the West Coast. The epicentre was located approximately 20km west of Dassen Island in the Atlantic Ocean.