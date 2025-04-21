Johannesburg metro police arrest suspect in community patroller murder case

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department's (JMPD) Tactical Response Unit on Saturday in connection with the murder of a community patroller who was killed in Soshanguve last week. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers received information about a suspect wanted for murder in connection with a Soshanguve SAPS case on April 19, 2025.

He said the suspect was arrested in Soshanguve, but he could not confirm if the suspect was linked to the mass shooting at Marry Me informal settlement last month, where multiple patrollers were killed. He said the JMPD operation in Tshwane was backed by a recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) between law enforcement agencies, enabling joint planning, intelligence sharing, and tactical deployments. Hannes Coetzee, City of Tshwane MMC for Community Safety, recently said: “The City of Tshwane stands ready to implement the Provincial Safety Strategy in full alignment with this MoU. We are committed to collaboration and look forward to contributing to a safer Gauteng, together with our counterparts in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and other municipalities in the province.”

Regarding the arrest, Fihla said the team followed protocols, obtained necessary authorisation, and coordinated with Soshanguve SAPS, informing them of their operation in the area. “Acting on the information, the officers located the suspect, who matched the provided description at a specific residence,” he said. The officers entered the property, searched the premises, and apprehended the suspect, who was hiding behind a refrigerator in the kitchen.

During the arrest, police found an unlicensed firearm and a live round of ammunition on the suspect. The firearm was seized and sent for ballistic testing. The suspect is being detained at Soshanguve SAPS and is scheduled to appear in court soon.