Johannesburg sanitation worker dies from methane gas exposure in sewer

A man has died while working inside a sewerage manhole in Johannesburg, Gauteng.
City of Joburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said they responded to a call after 1pm on Monday and found medical services on the scene.
Meanwhile, Vision Tactical, a security company, said the man's body was discovered after multiple emergency services responded to a call involving a sanitation worker trapped in a sewer line.
"Sadly, he lost his life due to methane gas inhalation. Our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues. This tragedy highlights the dangers faced by those maintaining vital infrastructure," said Vision Tactical.
In another similar incident in October 2024, IOL reported that three maintenance workers died while working in a sewage manhole at the corner of Liverpool and Bradford roads, in Benoni, east of Johannesburg.
It's believed the workers may have inhaled toxic methane gas before they drowned inside the manhole.
Efforts to drain the sewerage using three sucker trucks were ineffectual, prompting a re-evaluation of the operation.
Under the supervision of Warrant Officer Chris Swanepoel, the team employed improvised tools lowered by rope to conduct search and recovery operations.
“Using high angle rope techniques Warrant Officers Martin Bann from the Ekurhuleni Water Policing and Diving Services and Warrant Officers Len Willemse from the Tshwane K9 Search and Rescue, wearing hazard material suits with breathing apparatus made turns being lowered into the hole and recovering the victims’ bodies,” said Swanepoel.
All three bodies were handed over to the Benoni South African Police Service (SAPS) for investigation.
