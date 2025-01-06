Johannesburg sanitation worker dies from methane gas exposure in sewer

City of Joburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said they responded to a call after 1pm on Monday and found medical services on the scene.

Meanwhile, Vision Tactical, a security company, said the man's body was discovered after multiple emergency services responded to a call involving a sanitation worker trapped in a sewer line.

"Sadly, he lost his life due to methane gas inhalation. Our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues. This tragedy highlights the dangers faced by those maintaining vital infrastructure," said Vision Tactical.

In another similar incident in October 2024, IOL reported that three maintenance workers died while working in a sewage manhole at the corner of Liverpool and Bradford roads, in Benoni, east of Johannesburg.