Johannesburg Water warns public: No car washing, watering of gardens, or filling of swimming pools between 6am and 6pm

Despite Rand Water maintaining that it would supply water to municipalities, it also cautioned residents not to overuse water for their purposes. Under Level 1 restrictions, the entity also urged residents to refrain from the following activities: watering gardens, filling swimming pools, washing cars, paving areas, and driveways using hose pipes.

The measures came to light on September 1 and will run until March 31. It will be between 6am to 6pm. In a joint statement by Rand Water and Johannesburg Water on Sunday, the two water entities condemned high water consumption and urged consumers and citizens to use water sparingly, as demand exceeds supply levels. "This increase is putting a strain on the system, and consumers and citizens can assist by reducing their water consumption," the statement said.

Rand Water said its primary and secondary stations were operating at their maximum capacity, however, it was unable to maintain its reservoirs at high water levels because of "high consumption" by consumers and citizens in the Metro and surrounding areas. "As a result, reservoir levels remain at their lowest due to high consumption by consumers. Due to the system being integrated, even customers who are using water sparingly are being affected. High potable water consumption may result in the collapse of the system, which will result in intermittent water supply," it said. It said consumer behaviour was important in ensuring sustainable and equitable water supply, as South Africa is a water-scarce country.

The entities encouraged customers, consumers, and all citizens to conserve water, including implementing the following water-saving tips: – Avoid watering lawns and gardens with clean drinking water – Refrain from filling up swimming pools until consumption has reduced

– Do not clean paved areas and driveways with clean drinking water - All public facilities, including filling stations, to reduce flow and the number of taps - Wash your cars only on weekends using buckets

– Take a two-minute shower instead of using bathtubs – Do not leave your tap running when brushing your teeth – Fix all leaking plumbing features in your house