Joy as over 1 million senior citizens get Covid-19 jab as deaths climb to 57 183

Durban - South Africa’s deaths related to the Covid-19 virus climbed to 57 183 on Tuesday amid a ramped up vaccination campaign that has so far vaccinated over 1.5 million people.

The National Health Department praised the country’s health workers after more than one million senior citizens were vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

In addition, the department reported 120 new deaths, bring the the total number of death in South Africa to 57 183.

On Tuesday, there were 4 209 new Covid-19 cases reported across the country taking South Africa’s active cases to 59 860.

This comes amid Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize being placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa after being caught up in the so called Digital Vibes scandal involving a R150m payment to a company linked to his former advisor.

Dr Sandile Buthelezi, the Director General of Health however assured the country that that fight against the Covid-19 virus will not lose momentum.

“It goes without saying that these are difficult times we find ourselves in,” Dr Buthelezi said of Mkhize being placed on special leave.

“As Director General, I wish to reassure the nation that we remain committed and capable of managing the Covid-19 pandemic; executing a ramped up vaccination programme and running the national programmes as we are led by the Acting Minister of Health, Hon. Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane”.

“There are a number of developments on the vaccination front which we will communicate in a public webinar this week, on a date to be confirmed. However, our spirits were lifted today (Tuesday) when we learnt that we have officially vaccinated over 1 million senior citizens aged 60 years and above under phase two. We must convey our appreciation to the senior citizens who have, and continue, to come forward in their numbers to be vaccinated. We also thank all those who are responsible for the administration of the rollout for their grit and determination as we continue to ramp up the campaign,” Buthelezi said.

IOL