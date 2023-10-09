JRA partially reopens Lillian Ngoyi Street for free traffic flow

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has partially opened Lillian Street, formerly known as Bree Street, along four intersections in the Joburg CBD two months after the gas explosion. The intersection of Lilian Ngoyi and Pixley Ka Seme Streets is now open for vehicles travelling in the easterly direction towards Harrison Street and for vehicles turning right from Pixley Seme Street into Lilian Ngoyi Street (towards Harrison Street).

Lilian Ngoyi Street was closed off to traffic between Harrison and Von Brandis Street following a road collapse on July 19 due to a methane gas explosion. According to JRA, investigations and assessments have indicated that there were no further risks of road collapse between Harrison and Plein Streets, Lilian Ngoyi and Pixley Seme Streets, Simmonds and Lilian Ngoyi Streets, and Kruis Street. Additional intersections were cordoned off as a safety measure and for investigations that needed to be undertaken at the disaster site.

JRA revised the traffic accommodation plans and said they will alleviate traffic congestion on the following inner city routes: - Harrison Street, along with Plein Street and Rahima Moosa Street intersections, are now open to traffic. - The intersection of Lilian Ngoyi and Pixley Ka Seme Streets is now open for vehicles approaching on Lilian Ngoyi, travelling in an easterly direction towards Harrison Street, and for vehicles turning right from Pixley Seme Street into Lilian Ngoyi Street (towards Harrison Street).

- Simmonds Street and Lilian Ngoyi Street are open to traffic. - Kruis Street has been opened to allow access to and from Wanderers Street. The road agency further indicated that north-south roads were still affected by the amended road closure positions.

This included Loveday Street, Rissik Street, Joubert Street, and Eloff Street. “The closure along the 450 metres of the collapsed road on Lilian Ngoyi from Loveday Street to Von Wielligh Street remains in place and has been reinforced for the safety of road users,” it said. Furthermore, JRA urged the public to refrain from tampering with or removing the site closure materials and entering the disaster site. "Unauthorised entry into the site is a violation of municipal bylaws in relation to disaster management, and anyone found will be prosecuted accordingly by the city’s law enforcement authorities,” it said.