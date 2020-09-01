Jurgen Vandekeere pleads not guilty to Chantelle Barnard’s 2011 rape and murder

Johannesburg – A murder and rape accused Ekurhuleni man who fled to Belgium while out on bail and was on the run for six and half years has pleaded not guilty to the charges before him. News24 reports that the 42-year-old man appeared in court on Monday where he denied raping and killing Chantelle Barnard, 20, in 2011. Jurgen Vandekeere’s life as a fugitive came to an end in January this year after his father encouraged him to hand himself in. Vandekeere was then detained in Pretoria and appeared in court there. However, the matter was then returned to the Benoni Police Station as it’s the jurisdiction where the murder and rape of Barnard happened. Barnard was dropping off keys at her landlord’s home in Benoni when she went missing. Her mother, Suzette, found her later that night at the house occupied by Vandekeere.

Her throat had been slit and her underwear strewn around her lifeless body.

Community Police Forum head Koekie Bianchina had been at the scene on the night of the murder and painted a detailed description of the scene to The Star at the time.

According to Bianchina, Vandekeere had allegedly been watching pornographic videos during the incident and Barnard’s corpse had been washed, presumably after she had been murdered.

Vandekeere was arrested and abandoned his bail application after protests outside the court indicated it might be dangerous for him to be released.

However, he applied again and was released on a R20 000 bail in January 2012.

It was later found he had fled the country when he failed to appear at the Delmas High Court in September that year.

IOL