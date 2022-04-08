JUST IN: AK-47 used in killing of KZN security guard

Durban: A security guard, believed to be in his 30s, was killed in what appears to be a hit outside a shopping mall in KwaMashu on Friday morning. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, the emergency service was called in just after 7:30am for a shooting incident.

“The incident took place at a small shopping centre close to Bridge City,” Herbst said. “When paramedics arrived they found the patient lying face down on the ground. “He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was unfortunately declared deceased on the scene.”

Herbst said according to reports, which have not been confirmed at this stage, the guard had been sitting outside the premises he was guarding, when a white car drove by and the occupants opened fire on him before fleeing. He said 12 AK-47 spent cartridges were found on scene, adding that officers from the South African Police Service (SAPS) were on scene. SAPS has been approached for comment.

