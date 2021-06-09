JUST IN: Eskom announces Stage 4 load shedding from 2pm

Durban - Stage 4 load shedding will kick in from 2pm today and last until 10pm, power utility Eskom said.

This was due to additional breakdowns of a unit at Medupi and two units at Duvha Power Station, together with the high winter demand.

“Eskom regrets to inform the public that Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 14:00 this afternoon until 22:00 tonight,” a statement said on Wednesday.

“This is in order to ration the remaining emergency generation reserves, which have been depleted. These emergency reserves are required to respond to further emergencies in order to maintain the stability of the national grid. Thereafter Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented as previously communicated”.

Eskom said breakdowns currently total 15 087MW of capacity, while planned maintenance is 1 273MW of capacity.

“These capacity constraints will continue for the foreseeable future and all South Africans are urged to reduce their use of electricity. Eskom apologises for the inconvenience and uncertainty caused by these interruptions in electricity supply”.

IOL