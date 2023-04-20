JUST IN: Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke’s brother Tiego dies in car accident

The death of Tiego Moseneke, former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke’s younger brother, has left those close to him reeling from shock. Moseneke died following a car accident.

While details of what led to the incident and where it occurred are still unclear, a close friend who spoke off the record confirmed that Moseneke had died. “It’s still fresh now. Let’s allow the family some time to make an official statement,” he said. According to the Encha Group website, Moseneke was the founder and controlling shareholder.

He founded the law firm Moseneke & Partners, which was ranked 7th in the reputable Ernst & Young Mergers and Acquisitions tables in 1997 and 1998, and previously served on boards of among others De Beers’ Diamond Trading Company, Siemens Limited, Altron Powertech, Aberdare Cables, Fraser Alexander and Western Areas. He also served on the first Gauteng ANC executive after the unbanning of the ANC as well as in the founding national executive of the United Democratic Front and served as national president of the ANC’s tertiary student wing in the 1980s. At the time of his death, Moseneke also served as the co-chairperson of the South African Student Solidarity Foundation for Education, a fund-raising initiative started by a group of concerned former student leaders.

Contacted for comment on Thursday morning, a shaken member of the Encha Group, who only identified herself as “Cecilia”, indicated that they were closing the office for the day. Meanwhile, Struggle activist and former member of the South African Students’ Organisation Valli Moosa said he served with Moseneke in the trenches and described his death as devastating. “I heard of his passing this morning. It’s really a shock. I had a long conversation with him about 10 days ago. He was interested and looked forward to celebrating the 40th anniversary of the United Democratic Front. It was something he was passionate about.”