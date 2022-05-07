JUST IN: Hillary Gardee’s funeral under way in Mbombela

Story by Vusi Adonis Video by Oupa Mokoena

Story continues below Advertisment

Mbombela - The funeral service of Hillary Gardee is currently under way in Mbombela. Mourners have come out in their numbers to pay their last respects to the slain Hillary Gardee. Some of the dignitaries in attendance include Police Minister Bheki Cele, Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Hillary Gardee's murder has sent shock waves through the country after the 28-year-old’s body was discovered in a field with a bullet wound in the back of the head. Mpumalanga Police Commissioner Semakaleng Manamela announced last night that a breakthrough had been made in the murder case of Hillary Gardee, resulting in the arrest of a male suspect.

Story continues below Advertisment

In a briefing held outside Hillary Gardee’s family home, Manamela confirmed the suspect had been arrested in Schoemansdal, Limpopo, some 400km away from Mbombela. Manamela asserted that the police were confident they had nabbed their man. She also said she expected more arrests to be made as the police continue their investigations.

Story continues below Advertisment