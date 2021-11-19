JUST IN: Two acquitted in Free State farmer Brendin Horner murder

Durban – The two men accused of killing 21-year-old Brendin Horner on a farm in the Free State in October last year, have been acquitted of his murder.

According to a report by News 24, the men appeared in the Free State High Court in Bethlehem on Friday morning.

Sekwetje Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, had beeb charged with murder, robbery and stock theft.

They were acquitted of charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and theft by Free State Judge President Cagney Musi.