JUST IN: Two acquitted in Free State farmer Brendin Horner murder
Share this article:
Durban – The two men accused of killing 21-year-old Brendin Horner on a farm in the Free State in October last year, have been acquitted of his murder.
According to a report by News 24, the men appeared in the Free State High Court in Bethlehem on Friday morning.
Sekwetje Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, had beeb charged with murder, robbery and stock theft.
They were acquitted of charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and theft by Free State Judge President Cagney Musi.
According to initial reports by IOL, Horner, was killed and his body bound with rope and tied to a pole.
At the time of his death, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Minister of Public Service and Administration Ayanda Dlodlo, visited the Senekal community to offer their condolences and assure them that government was doing everything in it's power to ensure that there is justice for Horner's death.
At the time Gilly Scheepers, a spokesperson for the Horner family said: “It is unfortunate but maybe the loss of a young man’s life will bring peace and stability in the farming community in South Africa.”
IOL