JUST IN: Two nabbed in KwaMashu for jewellery heist at Phoenix Plaza

Durban: Police have arrested two people in connection with the jewellery heist at Phoenix Plaza on Monday. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said more arrests were expected.

Naicker said a gang of heavily armed men allegedly robbed two jewellery stores. “The suspects fired shots in the air as they made their getaway and, fortunately, no person was injured. “Phoenix police officers, who were stationed in proximity to the mall, immediately responded and there was a shoot-out between the police officers and the suspects on the Phoenix Highway.

“The gang, who were armed with high-calibre firearms, caused extensive damage to the police vehicle before fleeing with their loot. The police officers were able to escape unscathed during the attack.” Naicker said that on Wednesday, Phoenix police officers received information from Crime Intelligence about suspects that were possibly linked to the robberies. “In a joint operation with security companies, Phoenix police officers intercepted the two men at KwaMashu.

“During a search, various items of jewellery, two firearms, 10 rounds of ammunition and a speed point machine were found in the suspects possession. “In a follow-up operation, two vehicles believed to have been used during the robberies were seized by police.” The men aged 21 and 26, are being detained at Phoenix SAPS.