Just over 2500 new Covid-19 cases reported as SA moves down to level 2

Durban - As South Africans look forward to the further relaxation of lockdown regulations, the National Health Ministry has revealed that the cumulative total of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA now stands at 589 886. On a positive note, the recovery rate remained on 80% with 477 671 people having contracted and conquered Covid-19. On Monday, the Ministry announced that the number of cases had increased by 2 541 since Sunday's report. The cumulative death toll now stands at 11 982 in SA with 143 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Picture: Dept of Health Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said the Eastern Cape had recorded the most number of deaths in the last 24 hours with 50 new deaths reported.

He said the Western Cape had lost 32 people while Mpumalanga recorded 25 deaths with KZN and Gauteng reporting 14 new deaths each, the Free State with five deaths and the Northern Cape with three deaths reported.

Picture: Dept of Health

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 415 670 with 15 032 new tests conducted since the last report.

Earlier on Monday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma urged people to continue wearing masks despite the country moving to level 2 from Tuesday.

Dlamini used the example of China, where wearing masks have been the norm for years. She cautioned South Africans cannot afford to be lax about health protocols because of the risk it poses for transmitting the coronavirus to others – especially now that family visits are permitted.

Dlamini Zuma also gave further insight into the updated regulations as per level 2.

