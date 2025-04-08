Justice for 7-year-old Cwecwe: Activists take to Pretoria streets demanding accountability

A group of activists staged a march in the Pretoria CBD on Tuesday, bringing traffic to a standstill as they demanded justice for 7-year-old Cwecwe, who was allegedly raped at an Eastern Cape school last October. Spokesperson Sepheka Ramatema said the march aimed to demand answers from authorities, including the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Department of Correctional Services and Justice, regarding the sexual assault of Cwecwe.

“We are aiming to get answers because one thing that we notice is that since we started marching the past weeks, we haven’t received answers from either the government or anyone. So, that begs the question of whether we are being taken seriously or whether we are being listened to. So, all we seek is justice and answers and nothing else.” Participants chanted songs as they marched through the inner-city streets with placards calling for justice for Cwecwe and denouncing the scourge of rape and gender-based violence. During the march, a disagreement erupted among some participants outside the SAPS head offices, with individuals arguing over who should present the memorandum to the SAPS representatives who arrived to accept it.

However, the tension was subsequently quelled, allowing the group to proceed to the Pretoria Central police station, where they submitted an additional copy of the memorandum outlining their demands. Ramatema commented that when organising a march, some individuals bring their own agendas, which can lead to discord. “Unfortunately, some people came with their intentions. They forget that when we embark on a march, we must speak with one voice. That is what has been causing a bit of a scuffle. Certain participants have been chaotic and that can potentially mar the good intentions of our march,” she said.

Activist Vivian Mahlaku said the march also sought to raise awareness about the widespread issue of sexual violence against children in the country, particularly in schools. “We want those people who are raping to be brought to book and the law in the country must change because it seems to be lenient on the rape perpetrators. We want the principal of Cwecwe’s school to come out and take accountability,” she said. She joined the march after a TikTok user mobilised people on social media using the hashtag #JusticeForCwecwe, calling for participation in the event on Tuesday.

Mahlaku said: “We have to unite and fight this scourge of rape. We are in a country where we must be free but we are now scared of our brothers who need to protect us.” She also bemoaned the response at the police stations whenever a rape victim goes to report a case, saying “It is very poor”. “When a rape survivor goes to a police station to report a rape incident, she is asked questions like ‘What did you do before you were raped?’, suggesting that she is the cause of it. This is very bad. Today we are saying ‘enough is enough’,” she said.