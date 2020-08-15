Kangaroo Zulu dancers thrilled by Philadelphia Fringe performances

Durban - Lockdown has stretched into five long months, but every day the Kangaroo Zulu dancers practise their routines in the hills of Cato Ridge, outside Durban.

They have been accepted to live-stream five performances for the Philapdelphia Fringe Festival.

Lead dancer Vumani Gasa told the Independent on Saturday this week that the opportunity to perform on an international stage kept them focused on the goal during lockdown.

The group is well-known in Durban; they regularly perform at uShaka Marine World, and welcome liners into the port. Towards the end of last year, the group was accepted to compete in the popular television series, America’s Got Talent, this year, but the global pandemic ended those hopes.

The Philadelphia Fringe Festival runs from September 10 to October 4. The group has called on South Africans to subscribe to its YouTube channel to get 1000 subscribers: look for Kangaroo Dancers or click here.